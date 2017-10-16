Do politics and other complicated matters belong in sports? Maybe not. A major national poll from CBS reveals that only 26 percent of the nation is “comfortable” having discussions about politics, race or religion come up in the middle of a sports broadcast — or during those splashy awards shows where film and TV stars often speak out for personal causes. The wide-ranging CBS “Nation Tracker” poll found that only 16 percent of Republicans, 27 percent of independents and 38 percent of Democrats are at ease when sports, entertainment and politics are tumbled together with “complex issues.”

Americans, in fact, are more comfortable encountering such discussions in a church setting.

The poll found that almost a third — 32 percent — said they were OK when political, racial and faith-related topics come up in a house of worship — six percentage points higher than in a sports or awards show setting. The partisan breakdown: 29 percent of Republicans, 32 percent of independents and 37 percent of Democrats agreed.

Where are Americans most comfortable with these subjects? Exactly two thirds overall say they belong on TV news shows — and the percentages were about the same for all three political persuasions. Another 65 percent said talk of politics, race and faith is fine at the dinner table as well; 70 percent of Republicans, 69 percent of independents and even 64 percent of Democrats agreed.

The public is a little more leery when it comes to social media: 53 percent were comfortable with these discussions on Twitter, and Facebook; that includes 51 percent of Republicans, 55 percent of independents and 60 percent of Democrats.

TUESDAY: TRUMP ON FRIENDLY TERRITORY

Well, this is helpful. On Tuesday night, President Trump delivers a major policy speech on tax reform at The Heritage Foundation’s annual President’s Club Meeting, staged at a glittering hotel not all that far from the White House. Mr. Trump will be the fourth president to speak at this august event, following in the steps of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush.

“We are pleased and honored to host President Trump at this year’s Heritage Foundation President’s Club Meeting,” says Heritage Foundation founder and president Ed Feulner. “The timing of this year’s speech couldn’t be better. Congress has a once in a generation opportunity to deliver sweeping, pro-growth tax reform for the American people. The president will address this critical issue, and we await his remarks with great anticipation.”

Yes, C-SPAN will cover the event live at 7:30 p.m.; Heritage will offer a live feed at Heritage.org.

AMERICANS FROWN ON NFL TAX BREAKS

“President Trump has repeatedly called out National Football League team owners in the partially tax-subsidized league for allowing player protests during the national anthem. Americans aren’t convinced that team owners have the right to order their players not to protest, but they don’t support the tax breaks the league is receiving,” says a new Rasmussen Reports survey, which found that 67 percent of Americans oppose tax breaks for NFL teams.

Another 48 percent say professional sports team owners have the right to demand players not engage in public political protests. Forty-three percent of adults say owners do not have that right, and 9 percent aren’t sure.

A COMPLIMENT FOR MR. SESSIONS

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has sent a federal lawyer to the state of Iowa to assist in the prosecution of the murder of a transgender high school student as a hate crime. This action, marking the first time a Republican presidential administration has assisted in pursuing anti-LGBT hate crime charges, was hailed by The New York Times as a sign that Mr. Sessions has ‘made a priority of fighting violence against transgender people’,” says Gregory T. Angelo, president of the Log Cabin Republicans, a 40-year-old Republican organization representing LGBT conservatives that maintains state and local chapters, plus a federal political action committee.

“Despite the protestations of liberal groups dubious of Mr. Sessions’ commitment to federal hate crimes statutes, the attorney general has proven himself to be a man of his word, dedicated to enforcing the laws of the land — including anti-LGBT hate crimes legislation,” observes Mr. Angelo.

HIGHER LEARNING: NOT SO GREAT

A meticulous survey of education curricula among 1,100 American public and private colleges and universities reveals that the majority of the schools require students to study composition, math and science. Only 17 percent require students to take a course in American government or history, 12 percent ask them to study a foreign language, and a scant 3 percent require students to take economics.

“With so much public concern for how our universities prepare students for today’s economy and electorate, it is remarkable how many institutions are failing to require the foundational content that equips future graduates with the skills they need for career readiness and engaged citizenship,” says Eric Bledsoe, vice president of curricular improvement for the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, which conducted the research.

Without a structured curriculum or thoughtful counseling, many students flounder amid thousands of random courses and ever-rising tuition, the nonprofit notes in its study.

“The weakness in general education requirements may also bode ill for our civic processes. Media outlets continue to draw attention to high-profile disinvitations of speakers and violent campus disruptions. Surveys show widespread ignorance on campus of how our institutions of government work, and document college students’ growing disregard for the core freedoms of speech and press,” the group says.

Find the research on all the schools at WhatWillTheyLearn.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 66 percent of Americans say they have never been a victim of online identity theft; 14 percent say they were a victim once, 8 percent were a victim multiple times.

• 53 percent say their social media or email accounts have never been hacked; 22 percent say they were hacked once, 13 percent were hacked multiple times.

• 45 percent say their online log-ins are “somewhat safe,” 24 percent say not very safe, 11 percent not safe at all, 8 percent very safe.

• 42 percent use the same password on some accounts, 28 percent use the same password on all accounts, 22 percent use different passwords for all accounts.

Source: A YouGov poll of 1,110 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 8-11 and released Monday.

