Rep. Jacky Rosen’s campaign announced she has raised $1.2 million for her Senate campaign since July.

“Nevadans are ready to repeal and replace Senator Heller with a problem-solver like Jacky Rosen who sticks to her convictions and puts solutions for working families ahead of Washington’s partisan political games,” Danny Kazin, Ms. Rosen’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

Ms. Rosen’s third-quarter fundraising total reportedly surpasses incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller‘s total of $1.1 million in that same time period, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Mr. Heller also has close to $4.2 million on hand, but spent roughly $530,000, according to the report.

Ms. Rosen’s campaign boasts that 92 percent of the contributions they received were $100 or less.

Ms. Rosen is currently serving her first term in the House after narrowly defeating Republican businessman Danny Tarkanian in 2016.

Mr. Tarkanian is challenging Mr. Heller for the Republican nomination in 2018.