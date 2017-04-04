As a candidate in the 2016 presidential race, Ohio Gov. John Kasich did pretty well, coming across as a reasonable kind of guy with some inner mettle. Mr. Kasich, however, appears to be in the process of rebranding himself as an aggressive, can-do statesman — a hybrid politician eager to race across the aisle and do whatever it takes to get things done and better American.

NBC “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd came right out and asked him if he planned to run for the White House in 2020.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow. But I will tell you this — the other day, my wife said to me one morning, ‘You know, John, I wish you were the president.’ That’s how I knew the country was in trouble,” replied Mr. Kasich.

On Tuesday, he has a telling appointment on his schedule.

Mr. Kasich is teaming up with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden — who has been a very vocal critic of President Trump in recent days. The pair will appear at the University of Delaware, Mr. Biden’s alma mater, prepared to discuss “how to bridge the many political and partisan divides that exist in Washington, D.C., today.”

Analysts now are wondering if there’s a possible Kasich/Biden or Biden/Kasich match-up for 2020 here. It won’t be the first time the question has come up. In August, CNN analysts claimed Mr. Kasich had formed a bipartisan “unity ticket” with Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. The two of them, in fact, co-authored a Time op-ed on how to stabilize the heath insurance system in last month.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kasich has an active campaign site that supports pro-life causes and the Second Amendment — along with DACA. His site also offers the “Kasich Action plan to reclaim our power, money and influence from Washington,” and six points touting his own electability.

“Husband, father, friend, person of faith, leader, change agent. John Kasich is a lot of things. Through them all runs his honest, direct, authentic, tenacious approach to life that has allowed him, time and again, to do what they said couldn’t be done and, as his mom told him as a boy, make things a little better because you were there,” the governor notes in his biography.