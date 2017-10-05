A federal judge who’d ruled an earlier version of President Trump’s travel ban illegal seemed more sympathetic to the latest version in a hearing Monday, questioning whether Mr. Trump’s statements during the campaign can still continue to be used against everything he does on this subject at this point.

Judge Theodore Chuang, an Obama appointee to the bench sitting in Maryland, didn’t give a schedule for when he plans to rule. The revised policy is slated to go into effect Wednesday, boosting to eight the number of countries subject to “extreme vetting” travel restrictions.

Judge Chuang seemed to draw distinctions between Mr. Trump’s previous two executive orders in January and March and his revision issued last month, which came after what officials said was an extensive global review by the State and Homeland Security departments.

The two earlier executive orders had faced trouble in lower federal courts, with judges — including Judge Chuang — ruling the president’s campaign rhetoric on Muslims had poisoned his policies. But now, Judge Chuang said, the administration appears to have done a more thorough review tailored to try to identify countries that fail to meet security-based conditions.

The judge kept pressing anti-Trump lawyers challenging the revised travel ban to say how long the campaign can continue to tarnish the president’s actions.

“They haven’t given me a line,” the judge said.

Mr. Trump’s updated policy restricts entry from most travels who present passports from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. Of those, Chad, North Korea and Venezuela are new additions to the list. Sudan, meanwhile, has been dropped from the list.

The Justice Department, defending the latest policy, said there’s never been any accusations that the Homeland Security and State Department officials who conducted the worldwide review are motivated by religious animus.

But the government’s lawyer refused to say whether Mr. Trump’s final eight-country proclamation reflected the conclusions of the two departments, saying to reveal that would violate presidential privilege.

Judge Chuang seemed disturbed by that, repeatedly pressing the government to say whether it had an obligation to tell the court if there was a conflict between the recommendations and Mr. Trump’s final proclamation.

The Justice Department said the proclamation itself was all the court should be looking at.

Anti-Trump civil rights lawyers have asked the judge to issue a nationwide injunction halting the travel ban, saying the president’s campaign desire to create a “Muslim ban” colors everything he does in this area.

Omar Jadwat, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, said even as his government was defending the second travel ban policy, Mr. Trump was calling for a tougher version.

“The result is just as the president promised — a bigger, tougher version of the same ban,” Mr. Jadwat said.

The Maryland case is one of several ongoing challenges to the travel ban. The Supreme Court last week vacated a higher-court ruling in the case, saying the revised policy overtook the previous legal arguments.

Another case out of Hawaii, which also challenged the refugee restrictions in Mr. Trump’s executive order, remains live before the justices, though that too is likely to see action soon. The 120-pause the executive order placed on refugee admissions is set to expire by the end of this month.