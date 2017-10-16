FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A judge has ordered Kentucky State University to let the attorney general examine some documents about alleged sexual misconduct of some of the school’s employees.

The University of Kentucky’s student newspaper asked to see the records last year. But Kentucky State University officials denied the request, saying it would disclose private information. The newspaper appealed that denial to Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, who has jurisdiction over the state’s open records law.

Beshear asked to view the documents in private before he made a decision on whether they should be public. But Kentucky State University officials refused to let Beshear see the documents.

Judge Thomas Wingate ruled Friday not letting Beshear to look at the documents “could only thwart the public interest of transparency in government.”