White House Legislative Director Marc Short said Monday that working with Republicans is more “productive” than creating political problems for them.

“We know that frustration is there, but in may cases a more productive path would be to partner to help make sure Republicans get the job done,” Mr. Short said on Fox News. “And we think they’re going to get the job done in 2018 before they face a midterm election.”

Mr. Short was responding to a question about former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon, who said that he plans to support primary challenges against incumbent Republicans next year.

“I think that there’s a lot of Americans who are frustrated. Frustrated that there were promises made over the last six years that weren’t delivered on the repealing of Obamacare,” Mr. Short said.

He also expressed confidence that both tax and health care reform would be done before the 2018 midterms. On health care reform, Mr. Short said senators just wanted more time to discuss the legislation to put something to a vote.