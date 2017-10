Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant wants out of Pittsburgh.

According to ESPN, Bryantrequested a trade “weeks ago” after seeing his role in the offense diminish.

Bryant, who returned this season from a one-year drug suspension, used to be the Steelers’ No. 2 receiver next to Antonio Brown, but has seen his targets drop.

Through five games, Bryant has 17 receptions for 231 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers, have no plans to trade Bryant, ESPN reported.