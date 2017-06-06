Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri said Monday she will push to repeal a 2016 law that made it harder for federal agents to freeze suspicious shipments of pain pills, arguing the industry-friendly bill slipped through the cracks even as Congress scrambled to crack down on the flow of dangerous opioids to U.S. neighborhoods.

The measure signed by President Obama made it “virtually impossible” for the Drug Enforcement Administration to suspend large shipments of narcotics that could fall into the hands of corrupt doctors or illicit pharmacies, according to an investigative report published by The Washington Post and “60 Minutes” program Sunday.

The report characterized the bill as the “crowning achievement” of drug company lobbyists who teamed with select members of Congress to overcome early opposition from corners of the DEA.

Its passage coincided with frantic efforts in Congress to rein in the opioids epidemic, which continues to kill tens of thousands of Americans each year.

The Post report said few members of Congress appeared to understand the bill’s impact — it breezed through both chambers without requiring a roll call — while the White House “was equally unaware of the bill’s import when President Barack Obama signed it into law.”

Ms. McCaskill says the bill effectively hamstrung the government’s ability to go after drug companies under the guise of improving enforcement.

“Media reports indicate that this law has significantly affected the government’s ability to crack down on opioid distributors that are failing to meet their obligations and endangering our communities,” said Ms. McCaskill, the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “I’ll be introducing legislation that repeals this law and continue my work investigating the role pharmaceutical distributors played in fueling this public health crisis.”

The senator, who must fight for her seat in a state that President Trump won easily, also called her probe the “most comprehensive Congressional investigation into the crisis to date.”

Drug companies are supposed to report unusually large or suspicious orders for prescription drugs, and the Post report said a series of enforcement actions and levied fines bred animosity between the industry and the DEA divisions responsible for enforcement.

Industry officials said the 2016 law — dubbed the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act —was needed to make sure legitimate pain suffers got their treatment. They also said the DEA had been vague about drug companies’ role in making sure drugs weren’t diverted from the legal supply chain, according to the Post article.

Language in the final bill said the DEA had to demonstrate that orders posed a “substantial likelihood of an immediate threat” of death, serious bodily harm or drug abuse.

The new report said the legislative effort produced a bitter back-and-forth between congressional sponsors and the DEA, before Mr. Obama and his administration backed off earlier opposition, citing revisions to an earlier version.

Ms. McCaskill wasn’t the only red-state Democrat fuming Monday.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, who faces re-election in West Virginia next year, said the White House should withdraw it its nomination of Rep. Tom Marino — Pennsylvania Republican who sponsored the 2016 measure — to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

“The legislation that Congressman Marino pushed has tied the hands of the DEA in their efforts to enforce our nation’s laws and ensure that these wholesalers and other industry actors alert authorities to these suspicious orders instead of simply profiting from them,” said Mr. Manchin, whose state is reeling from the opioids crisis. “His advocacy for this legislation demonstrates that Congressman Marino either does not fully understand the scope and devastation of this epidemic or ties to industry overrode those concerns.”