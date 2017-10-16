The U.S. Navy has christened the USS South Dakota — its most technologically advanced submarine ever — after years of research into electromagnetic and acoustic underwater technologies.

Military officials at a General Dynamics Electric Boat facility in Groton, Connecticut, said “acoustic superiority” belongs to America with Saturday’s launch of the USS South Dakota, an attack submarine designed to evade Russian and Chinese counterparts.

“As the 7th ship of Block III, the PCU South Dakota (SSN 790) will be the most advanced Virginia class submarine on patrol,” Naval Sea Systems Command Spokeswoman Colleen O’Rourke told Scout Warrior.

Navy officials told the website that two of the ship’s advancement’s include quieting technologies for the engine room and the hull.

“Lessons learned from South Dakota will be incorporated into Block V and later Virginia Class submarines, increasing our undersea domain advantage and ensuring our dominance through the mid-century and beyond,” Ms. O’Rourke said.

Six additional Virginia-class ships are under construction by General Dynamics Electric Boat as part of a contract for 28 ships, the Hartford Courantreported.

The submarine, which carries a crew of roughly 130, will be serviced at facilities in Groton and Quonset Point, Rhode Island.