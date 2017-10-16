MADISON, Wis. (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not want to “shovel more money at a failing program” to replace federal subsidies that President Donald Trump is eliminating that help make health insurance more affordable.

Ryan told reporters Monday that he supports the president’s decision last week to end the subsidies. In Ryan’s home state of Wisconsin the loss of the subsidies is projected to result in premiums increasing 36 percent for the average insurance plan sold through the federal exchange.

Ryan says the answer is to pass comprehensive health care reform, something Republicans in Congress have not been able to do despite promising they would during the 2016 campaign.

Ryan says the subsidies Trump is eliminating were unconstitutional and he’s glad Trump is ending them.