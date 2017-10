If you thought Russell Wilson was short while throwing the ball, just watch Tarik Cohen.

Cohen is a 5-foot-6 running back for the Chicago Bears, but threw an awesome 21-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Miller on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

With the pass, Cohen became the shortest player to throw a touchdown in 83 years. Wee Willie Smith, also 5-foot-6, threw a touchdown in 1934 for the New York Giants.

RB Tarik Cohen 21-yard TD pass to TE Zach Miller!



You read that right. pic.twitter.com/1f0lui4jSC — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2017

The Bears won 27-24 in overtime.