HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina high school football player is in a medically induced coma after suffering a head injury during a game.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports officials say Orange High School 14-year-old football player Thys Oldenburg was hurt when he was tackled during a junior varsity game last Thursday.

Although the teen remained unconscious on Monday afternoon, his aunt reported on social media that his CT scan looked good and that there was no swelling or hemorrhaging. Caroline Oldenburg created a GoFundMe page Friday to help pay her nephew’s medical bills.

The next night, Orange senior running back Marvante Beasley went down in the third quarter og his game and lay motionless. He was taken to the hospital and released on Saturday.

___

Information from: The Herald-Sun, http://www.herald-sun.com