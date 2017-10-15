What led Colin Kaepernick to filing a collusion claim against NFL owners?

According to Pro Football Talk (PFT), being passed over by the Tennessee Titans.

PFT’s Mike Florio reported the Titans signing quarterback Brandon Weeden was “the final straw” for Kaepernick.

The Titans signed Weeden after Marcus Mariota suffered a hamstring injury. Weeden, 34, has a career QB rating of 76 and has a 6-19 record as a starter.

Tennessee also worked out Matt McGloin, Matt Barkley and T.J. Yates.

Kaepernick, a free agent since March, was considered by the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens since opting out of his contract.

Kaepernick’s collusion claim, according to ESPN, alleges NFL owners “have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”