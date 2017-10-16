Sen. Thad Cochran will not return to the Senate Monday, according to a statement from his office.

“The senator has expressed his intention to return to the Senate when his health permits, and to fulfill his commitment and duties to the people of his state,” Brad White, Mr. Cochran’s chief of staff, said in a statement to Politico.

Mr. Cochran, Mississippi Republican, has been absent from the Senate for the past month due to urological issues and was advised to stay home as part of his continued recovery, according to the report.

No word was given on when the senator plans to return to work, but with the upcoming debate on the budget, taxes and the debt ceiling later this year, Republicans could use a reliable ally.



Mr. Cochran also chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, which overseas government spending, making him a crucial player in the upcoming policy debates.