President Trump on Monday blamed a mental malfunction with causing the Las Vegas shooter to carry out the most deadly mass shooting in U.S. history.

“He was a demented, sick individual,” Mr. Trump said at a Cabinet meeting. “The wires were crossed pretty badly in his brain.”

Investigators have been stumped on the motive behind Stephen Paddock’s attack Oct. 1 on a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500.

“We cannot erase the pain of those who lost their loved ones but we pledge to never leave their side,” said Mr. Trump. “It’s a very sad event.”