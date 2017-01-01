PRO FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners following his protests during the national anthem.

Kaepernick started a national conversation about political activism by athletes last season when he decided to sit, and then kneel, during the anthem to bring attention to mistreatment of African-Americans by police. Other players have continued the protests this season, prompting an angry response from President Donald Trump, who said players should be fired for not standing during the anthem.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers at the end of last season and remains a free agent despite a rash of injuries and poor play at the quarterback position.

Mark Geragos, one of Kaepernick’s attorneys, said in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday that he filed the grievance “only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.”

UNDATED (AP) - Aaron Rodgers’ season may have ended after an injury, just a week after the same thing happened to J.J. Watt and Odell Beckham Jr.

It’s been a painful stretch for some of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Rodgers broke his collarbone Sunday in Green Bay’s 23-10 loss to Minnesota, and the Packers’ Super Bowl hopes could be lost right along with him.

Watt wrote on Twitter that he was “gutted” for Rodgers, who led the Packers to the NFC championship game last season and had them off to a 4-1 start this year.

Jameis Winston also was lost early in Tampa Bay’s game at Arizona, though the Buccaneers made a spirited surge after he left before falling 38-33.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Penn State has climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press College football poll behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama after a wild weekend of upsets gave the Top 25 a major makeover.

A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.

Penn State, which was idle, took advantage. The Nittany Lions moved up a spot to No. 2, 15 points ahead of No. 3 Georgia. Penn State has its best ranking since Oct. 31, 1999, when the Nittany Lions were No. 2. Alabama, which has been No. 1 since the preseason, received all 61 first-place votes for the first time this year.

TCU is No. 4, Wisconsin is No. 5 and Big Ten rival Ohio State is sixth.

Clemson dropped five spots to seventh. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police say Memphis defensive end Ernest Suttles has been charged with rape after an incident near campus, and Suttles was dismissed from the team before the Tigers played Navy.

The Memphis Police Department wrote on Twitter that Suttles was charged after officers were called to a location near campus at 3:15 a.m. Saturday. Online records show he was booked into jail Saturday afternoon.

School officials released a statement Saturday morning saying the 23-year-old Suttles had been suspended for violating team rules for an off-campus incident. After police announced Suttles had been charged, school officials said the redshirt senior had been dismissed and removed from campus.

Suttles had been listed as a co-starter against Navy. He transferred to Memphis before the 2013 season after Nebraska kicked him off the team for allegedly hitting a teammate in the head with a bottle.

ANTHEM PROTESTS

BERLIN (AP) - Hertha Berlin nodded to social struggles in the United States by kneeling before its Bundesliga home game.

“We wanted to make a stand against racism,” Hertha captain Per Skjelbred said after their 2-0 loss to Schalke.

Hertha’s starting lineup linked arms and took a knee on the pitch, while Pal Dardai’s coaching staff, general manager Michael Preetz, club officials and substitutes took a knee off it before kickoff.

The action was intended to show solidarity with NFL players who have been protesting police treatment of blacks and social injustice in the U.S. by kneeling, sitting or locking arms through the anthem before games.

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA has handed Portland guard CJ McCollum a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area during an altercation.

McCollum took several steps onto the floor when Portland’s Caleb Swanigan and Phoenix’s Alex Len tussled in the fourth quarter of the teams’ preseason game Wednesday night. McCollum did not engage anyone, but leaving the bench area merited the penalty under NBA rules.

He will have to miss the first game he is physically able to play, meaning he will likely sit Portland’s opener on Wednesday - coincidentally, back in Phoenix.

McCollum has missed only four games in the past two seasons. He averaged a career-best 23 points per game on 48 percent shooting last season.