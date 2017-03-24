The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Philadelphia Eagles (5) 5 1 0 376 3 2. Kansas City Chiefs (6) 5 1 0 373 1 3. New England Patriots (1) 4 2 0 354 7 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 4 2 0 345 10 5. Carolina Panthers 4 2 0 316 5 6. Minnesota Vikings 4 2 0 314 12 7. Seattle Seahawks 3 2 0 301 8 8. Los Angeles Rams 4 2 0 292 11 9. Atlanta Falcons 3 2 0 286 4 10. Denver Broncos 3 2 0 264 6 11. Green Bay Packers 4 2 0 260 2 12. Washington Redskins 3 2 0 247 15 13. Houston Texans 3 3 0 242 18 14. New Orleans Saints 3 2 0 234 21 15. Buffalo Bills 3 2 0 224 14 16. Detroit Lions 3 3 0 207 9 17. Dallas Cowboys 2 3 0 181 16 18. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 3 0 179 13 19. Miami Dolphins 3 2 0 158 25 20. Tennessee Titans 3 3 0 151 24 21. Arizona Cardinals 3 3 0 147 26 22. New York Jets 3 3 0 143 22 23. Baltimore Ravens 3 3 0 133 17 24. Oakland Raiders 2 4 0 109 20 25. Cincinnati Bengals 2 3 0 108 23 25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 3 0 108 19 27. Los Angeles Chargers 2 4 0 93 28 28. New York Giants 1 5 0 60 30 29. Chicago Bears 2 4 0 55 29 30. Indianapolis Colts 2 4 0 40 27 31. San Francisco 49ers 0 6 0 24 31 32. Cleveland Browns 0 6 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

