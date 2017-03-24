The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Philadelphia Eagles (5)
|5
|1
|0
|376
|3
|2. Kansas City Chiefs (6)
|5
|1
|0
|373
|1
|3. New England Patriots (1)
|4
|2
|0
|354
|7
|4. Pittsburgh Steelers
|4
|2
|0
|345
|10
|5. Carolina Panthers
|4
|2
|0
|316
|5
|6. Minnesota Vikings
|4
|2
|0
|314
|12
|7. Seattle Seahawks
|3
|2
|0
|301
|8
|8. Los Angeles Rams
|4
|2
|0
|292
|11
|9. Atlanta Falcons
|3
|2
|0
|286
|4
|10. Denver Broncos
|3
|2
|0
|264
|6
|11. Green Bay Packers
|4
|2
|0
|260
|2
|12. Washington Redskins
|3
|2
|0
|247
|15
|13. Houston Texans
|3
|3
|0
|242
|18
|14. New Orleans Saints
|3
|2
|0
|234
|21
|15. Buffalo Bills
|3
|2
|0
|224
|14
|16. Detroit Lions
|3
|3
|0
|207
|9
|17. Dallas Cowboys
|2
|3
|0
|181
|16
|18. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|3
|0
|179
|13
|19. Miami Dolphins
|3
|2
|0
|158
|25
|20. Tennessee Titans
|3
|3
|0
|151
|24
|21. Arizona Cardinals
|3
|3
|0
|147
|26
|22. New York Jets
|3
|3
|0
|143
|22
|23. Baltimore Ravens
|3
|3
|0
|133
|17
|24. Oakland Raiders
|2
|4
|0
|109
|20
|25. Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|3
|0
|108
|23
|25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|3
|0
|108
|19
|27. Los Angeles Chargers
|2
|4
|0
|93
|28
|28. New York Giants
|1
|5
|0
|60
|30
|29. Chicago Bears
|2
|4
|0
|55
|29
|30. Indianapolis Colts
|2
|4
|0
|40
|27
|31. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|6
|0
|24
|31
|32. Cleveland Browns
|0
|6
|0
|12
|32
___VOTING PANEL
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Herm Edwards, ESPN
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
