By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 17, 2017

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. Philadelphia Eagles (5)5103763
2. Kansas City Chiefs (6)5103731
3. New England Patriots (1)4203547
4. Pittsburgh Steelers42034510
5. Carolina Panthers4203165
6. Minnesota Vikings42031412
7. Seattle Seahawks3203018
8. Los Angeles Rams42029211
9. Atlanta Falcons3202864
10. Denver Broncos3202646
11. Green Bay Packers4202602
12. Washington Redskins32024715
13. Houston Texans33024218
14. New Orleans Saints32023421
15. Buffalo Bills32022414
16. Detroit Lions3302079
17. Dallas Cowboys23018116
18. Jacksonville Jaguars33017913
19. Miami Dolphins32015825
20. Tennessee Titans33015124
21. Arizona Cardinals33014726
22. New York Jets33014322
23. Baltimore Ravens33013317
24. Oakland Raiders24010920
25. Cincinnati Bengals23010823
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers23010819
27. Los Angeles Chargers2409328
28. New York Giants1506030
29. Chicago Bears2405529
30. Indianapolis Colts2404027
31. San Francisco 49ers0602431
32. Cleveland Browns0601232

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide