RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A former football player in North Carolina who watched his high school buddy crushed to death can’t sue the coach and school district for negligence that he says caused him severe emotional pain.

The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday agreed to throw out Nicholas Riddle’s lawsuit blaming the Buncombe County Board Of Education for a teammate’s fatal horseplay. The three-judge panel ruled unanimously that Riddle’s emotional suffering after narrowly avoiding his potential death was not reasonably foreseeable.

Riddle sued after 15-year-old Asheville football player Donald “Donnie” Crotty was fatally run over during a 2011 practice by an all-terrain vehicle driven by another teenage player. The court ruling said the teenager was driving too fast and recklessly, but sheriff’s investigators determined the ATV driver wasn’t at fault.