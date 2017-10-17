FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) - Democrat Phil Murphy’s campaign to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie has gotten a boost from the mayor whose town was gridlocked in the so-called Bridgegate scandal.

Democratic Mayor of Fort Lee Mark Sokolich joined fellow Democrats Rep. Bill Pascrell, state Sen. Loretta Weinberg and Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer Tuesday to attack Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

The event came the same day Murphy unveiled a new 30-second TV spot that says Christie and Guadagno’s biggest triumph “was a traffic jam.” Two former allies of Christie’s were convicted in federal court in the 2013 political payback scheme that saw local access lanes to the George Washington Bridge closed.

Christie denied wrongdoing and wasn’t charged. Guadagno’s campaign called Tuesday’s ad “pathetic.” Guadagno wasn’t implicated in the scandal and didn’t face charges.