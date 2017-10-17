President Trump celebrated another record high in the stock market Tuesday, saying it’s more proof that his economic plans are working.

“The stock market just hit an all-time record high,” Mr. Trump said at a White House press conference. “It broke, for the first time ever, 23,000. We’re very happy about that.”

Mr. Trump credits his plans for tax reform, and his cutting of business regulations, for the gains in the market since his election. He was speaking at a news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.