President Trump said Tuesday that Rep. Tom Marino withdrew his name from consideration as the new drug czar.

“Rep. Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Earlier in the day, several lawmakers, including Sen. Joe Manchin, said Mr. Marino was unfit to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy after recent reports show he lobbied a bill that allegedly aided the country’s drug epidemic.

“Over my dead body will he be the drug czar,” Mr. Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, said on CNN.

Mr. Marino, Pennsylvania Republican, was slated as Mr. Trump’s pick to head the drug control agency since he was an earlier backer of the president. But reports from CBS News and The Washington Post over the weekend showed he pushed a bill that prevented federal agents from taking tougher action on questionable drug sales.

The bill was meant to prevent painkillers from going to the wrong people and protect pharmacists and drug distributors, but the reports said it made it harder for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s to investigate suspicious shipments of prescription opioids that could be diverted to the illicit drug market.

Mr. Manchin said Mr. Marino “weakened and allowed hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people to get killed,” adding that he believes Mr. Trump will make “adjustments” to his pick.

At a news conference on Monday, Mr. Trump signaled that Mr. Marino’s nomination was in trouble. Asked if Mr. Marino’s legislation might have contributed to the opioid crisis, the president replied, “I have not spoken to him, but I will speak to him and I’ll make that determination. And if I think it’s one percent negative to doing what we want to do, I will make a change.”

Mr. Trump explained the conversation with Mr. Marino on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” Tuesday morning, saying the congressman felt he had “no choice” but to step aside.

“He told me look, if there’s even a perception that he has a conflict of interest, he doesn’t want anything to do with it,” Mr. Trump said.

“He feels very strong about the opioid problem,” the president added, saying Mr. Marino was “a fine man.”

Mr. Manchin also criticized the Obama administration for not warning that the bill, which passed under their leadership, would have such dire consequences.

“Why did not the DOJ or the DEA from the previous administration let us know that this was going to effect their ability to oversight and investigate?” the West Virginia senator asked.

The bill passed Congress through unanimous consent last year and was signed by former President Barack Obama.

The opioid epidemic has boomed in recent years with a New York Times report concluding that the number of fentanyl deaths increased 540 percent in the past three years. Fentanyl is a type of opioid drug. Deaths involving the drug more than doubled from 2015 to 2016, and fentanyl remains the leading cause of death for those 50 years of age and younger, according to the report.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this article.