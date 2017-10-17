President Trump said Tuesday that some countries were “a little bit nervous” when he took office but they are accepting his leadership in foreign affairs.

“A number of countries were a little bit nervous at the beginning,” Mr. Trump said in a news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. “The reason they were concerned is that I will not allow the United States of America to be taken advantage of. I can understand how certain countries and the leaders of certain countries may feel.”

Mr. Tsipras, who had referred to Mr. Trump as “evil” before his election, said he has changed his mind.

“The U.S. is a very strong power. Their ability to intervene for good is very, very important,” he said. “Not a moment did I feel threatened at any time [in meetings at the White House]. I feel there is a very fertile out look here … to set aside differences we may have and find common ground. We have common values.”

Mr. Tsipras made his comment about the “evil” Mr. Trump in March 2016.

The president said of the comment on Monday, “I wish I knew that before my speech” about improving U.S.-Greek relations.