ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a former college defensive back and assistant high school football coach has been shot to death in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Jaz Granderson was found with a gunshot wound early Monday after a witness reported hearing gunfire and a vehicle speeding off. Granderson died at a hospital.

He was an assistant coach at De Smet Jesuit High School in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur. Before that, he played at Northern Iowa from 2009-11 after transferring from Harper College. The Des Moines Register reports that he redshirted in 2009 and saw action in 18 games over the next two seasons. Granderson then transferred to Division II Lindenwood for his final year of eligibility.

Authorities have no information on a suspect or motive.