NEWARK, Delaware — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden vowed Tuesday to stay on the political scene to fight President Trump, but said he wouldn’t run in 2020.

“I’m not running but I’m not leaving,” Mr. Biden told reporters as he left an forum at his namesake public policy school at Delaware University.

Mr. Biden, 74, agonized about running 2016 but ultimately stayed on the sidelines. Some Democrats have looked to him to reinvigorate the party after the stunning upset loss to Mr. Trump.

At the forum, Mr. Biden joined Ohio Gov. John Kasich to lay claim to the political center and bemoaned what they described as the collapse of social and political “norms” in the era of Trump.

Mr. Biden, a Democrat, and Mr. Kasich, an anti-Trump Republican, said the country had to return to the political center to correct the extremism that fueled Mr. Trump’s election.

“He comes along and says he is breaking down all the norms,” Mr. Biden said. “There are certain basic norms and he doesn’t understand them, and the ones he understands he tries to break down.”

Mr. Kasich, who ran unsuccessfully against Mr. Trump for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, noted that there is still “strong support for the president in some corners.”

He credited Mr. Trump’s appeal, in part, to the fact that “people felt hopeless.”

The forum was part of a series of political discussions hosted by Mr. Biden. The discussion with Mr. Kasich was titled “As We Stand Divided: National Agenda 2017.”