Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman will be one of 12 players Tuesday to speak with NFL owners on the league’s stance regarding the national anthem and player protests.

Norman was spotted Tuesday in New York ahead of the league’s fall meetings.

Besides Norman, Darius Butler, Russell Okung, Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas, Michael Thomas, Kelvin Beachum, Mark Herzlich, Demario Davis, Malcom Jenkins, Chris Long and Eric Reid will be in attendance. Anquan Boldin, who recently retired, will also be there.

Last week, an NFL spokesman said the future of protests during the anthem would be “front and center” at the league’s annual fall meetings. NFL owners will consider mandating players to stand during the anthem.

“I think there’s a strong feeling across the league from every level that we ought to get back to football,” an NFL spokesman said.

After Sunday’s game against the Redskins, Reid, a safety for the San Francisco 49ers, said he hoped the NFL “will be progressive and utilize their platform to bring awareness to these issues for us, so we don’t have to protest any more.”

Normanpreviously criticized President Trump after the Redskins‘ win against the Oakland Raiders, saying he isn’t welcome in Washington. Days earlier, Trump said any “son of a bitch” seen kneeling during the anthem deserved to be fired.