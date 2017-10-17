A federal judge blocked President Trump’s revised travel ban Tuesday, just hours before it was to take effect, saying the White House overstepped its boundaries in trying to restrict visitors from eight countries.

Judge Derrick K. Watson, a Democratic appointee sitting in Hawaii, said the latest attempt is too close to the previous two versions that had run into trouble in federal courts.

His ruling rejected the administration’s argument that the new ban is the result of a careful months-long review conducted by the Homeland Security and State departments, which found a number of countries whose inability or unwillingness to share information makes them dangers.

Instead, Judge Watson said the government never sufficiently justified those decisions, and said the new policy still targets people based on their nationality, which he said violates immigration law.

“Although national security interests are legitimate objectives of the highest order, they cannot justify the public’s harms when the President has wielded his authority unlawfully,” the judge wrote.

Judge Watson had already ruled against earlier versions of Mr. Trump’s travel ban twice before, and both times he was upheld by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals but saw the Supreme Court partially overturn him.

This latest ruling is also likely to speed through the courts.

Mr. Trump has been trying since the early days of his administration to carry out his campaign promise of “extreme vetting” — or what anti-Trump critics say amounts to the “Muslim ban” he suggested during the 2016 campaign.

Under the original executive order, announced in late January, seven countries faced a near-total blockade on their citizens being allowed to enter the U.S.

Long court battles and several revisions later, Mr. Trump in late September issued a third policy that imposes varying restrictions on entry to citizens of eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

Judge Watson had ruled earlier versions of the ban were unconstitutional because they were poisoned by “animus” toward Muslims that he said Mr. Trump expressed during the campaign and as president.

The new decision, though, drops those complaints, instead saying the president has overstepped legal and constitutional boundaries by targeting immigrants based on nationality.

While there’s a long history of presidents taking similar country-based approaches to immigration, Judge Watson said Mr. Trump didn’t do enough to justify his national security concerns in this present case.

Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin, who led the challenge, cheered the ruling.

“This is the third time Hawaii has gone to court to stop President Trump from issuing a travel ban that discriminates against people based on their nation of origin or religion. Today is another victory for the rule of law,” he said.

The victory could be curtailed, though, given the makeup of the Supreme Court.

The justices have been less inclined than lower courts to interfere with Mr. Trump’s immigration plans, saying his national security judgments bear weight and must be weighed against the rights of people in the U.S. to have their friends, relatives and associates visit.