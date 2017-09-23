Sen. Lindsey Graham called out fellow Sen. Rand Paul Tuesday, saying he was “getting more bad info” on the budget plan.

“Getting more bad info @RandPaul. Don’t screw up #TaxReform now. You already saved #Obamacare by trashing #GrahamCassidy-Heller-Johnson,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, tweeted.

Mr. Graham was replying to a tweet from Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, who said that Mr. Graham was killing the budget with additional demands.

“Senators McCain and Graham are torpedoing the budget by insisting on busting the budget caps for more spending,” Mr. Paul tweeted.

Mr. Graham followed up in a subsequent tweet saying that the budget resolution “doesn’t affect statutory spending caps.”

The budget passed an initial test vote Tuesday, with Mr. Paul supporting the measure, but he has said his support is not final.

Passing the budget is essential to getting through tax reform this year since Republicans plan to put in a legislative tactic to help them avoid a filibuster.

• David Sherfinski contributed to this story.