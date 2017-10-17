LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A lobbyist and former Arkansas state representative who served on President Donald Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity has died.

His business partner, Melissa Moody, said Tuesday former Democratic state Rep. David Dunn of Forrest City died Monday during surgery to repair an aortic aneurism. He was 52.

Dunn co-founded the government consulting firm Capitol Partners at the end of 2010 after he had served six years in the Arkansas House and as executive director of the Forrest City Chamber of Commerce.

Dunn worked in banking, insurance and with the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission. As a legislator, Dunn worked with former Gov. Jim Guy Tucker on tax incentives for business development.

Dunn was appointed to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity after it was created in May by Trump.