First lady Melania Trump issued a public service announcement on Tuesday telling people that help is still needed in the aftermath of the hurricanes.

“The president and I have witnessed first hand the compassion and commitment of Americans, as friends, neighbors and strangers continue to volunteer time and money to help one another following the recent hurricanes,” Mrs. Trump said in a video statement released from the White House.

President Trump has come under fire for his treatment of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria left the island without power for several weeks. Recovery efforts have been slower there than in Florida or Texas, which also suffered massive devastation after hurricanes ripped through their communities.

Mrs. Trump urged people to continue to volunteer and donate services to these areas that are still struggling.

“Your help is still needed. Donate to an organization of your choice and volunteer to help your fellow Americans,” she said.