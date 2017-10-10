State Sen. Michael Williams, a Republican running in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race, is inviting people to take part in a “bump stock” giveaway, saying the push to ban the device is an “attack on the Second Amendment.”

In announcing the raffle through his campaign website, Mr. Williams said the mass shooting in Las Vegas was heartbreaking, but said the calls to bar the sale of the bump stock — which in effect allowed the shooter to convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons — are misguided.

“In reality, the bump stock is the new, shiny object politicians are using to deceive voters into believing they are taking action against gun violence,” he said. “Many firearms experts determined the Las Vegas shooter’s use of a bump stock actually prevented more casualties and injuries due to its inconsistency, inaccuracy, and lack of control. There is zero evidence that banning bump stocks would prevent any gun violence deaths.”

His bump stock giveaway comes a year after elected leaders and candidates running for public office held AR-15 giveaways following the shooting in an Orlando nightclub in which 49 people were killed by a Sig Sauer MCX, which is similar to the AR-15.

Fifty-nine people were killed in Las Vegas and hundreds more injured.

Elected in 2011, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, a Republican, is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

Running under the slogan “Fearless Conservative. More Results. Less Talk. No Excuses!” Mr. Williams is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination in a crowded field that includes Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, Secretary of State Brian Kemp and state Sen. Hunter Hill.

Mr. Williams said if elected leaders were serious about curbing gun violence, they would focus more on mental health issues and on Chicago, which is facing an epidemic of gun violence.

“You cannot regulate evil out of existence,” he said. “Blaming guns or bump stocks for the actions of a lunatic is the same as blaming McDonald’s for heart disease,” Mr. Williams continued. “I will stand up for the Second Amendment against liberals and weak Republicans who wish to limit our freedoms.”