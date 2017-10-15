Bill Moos will receive a payment of $1.25 million if he still is Nebraska’s athletic director at the end of 2022, and he is eligible for some $500,000 in bonuses each year if teams achieve certain academic and on-field thresholds.

Details of Moos‘ employment agreement were released by the university on Tuesday.

Moos, who has been Washington State’s athletic director since 2010, was introduced as Nebraska’s AD on Sunday. He signed his five-year contract Friday. He starts at Nebraska Monday.

Moos‘ starting annual base salary is $1 million. His contract calls for him to earn $1.05 million in 2019, $1.1 million in 2020, $1.15 million in 2021 and $1.2 million in 2022.

There are three areas where he can earn bonuses: academic performance, overall athletic performance and football performance.

Moos will receive $125,000 if the department-wide, two-year average NCAA Academic Progress Rate is 970 or better; $137,500 if the APR is 985 or better. NCAA rules require teams to achieve a minimum of 930 to qualify for postseason play. The university did not immediately respond to a request for the school’s most recent two-year average APR.

He will be paid $100,000 if Nebraska ranks in the top 30 or higher in the Directors Cup standings; $112,500 if No. 25 or higher; $125,000 if No. 20 or higher; or $137,500 if No. 15 or higher.

The Huskers have been in the top 30 four times in the last 10 years, most recently in 2015-16.

If the football team wins the Big Ten championship, he receives $100,000. If the Cornhuskers win the national championship, he’ll receive $150,000.

