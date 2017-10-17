NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The vice president is weighing in on what should happen to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez if he’s convicted in his federal bribery trial.

Vice President Mike Pence said on a radio show Tuesday that having a convicted felon in the Senate would be “altogether inappropriate and wrong.”

Pence told radio host Hugh Hewitt that it would be a decision for members of the Senate and he wants to respect its processes.

Menendez has maintained his innocence and his lawyers are now presenting his defense.

A judge on Monday denied a request from Menendez’s lawyers to dismiss the charges because they didn’t meet a narrower definition of bribery under a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The national Republican party has been pushing for Democrats to commit to voting Menendez out if he’s convicted.