PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Airport officials in Maine say radar outages were responsible for recent changes in flight patterns from the Portland International Jetport.

Airport officials say Federal Aviation Administration surveillance radar at the Gray traffic control tower began having problems in March and continued through September at the airport. Authorities say the outages forced planes to depart using an alternative route that took jets over South Portland.

The Portland Press Herald reports South Portland residents have complained about plane noise.

Airport director Paul Bradbury says he doesn’t have information about how the duration or the causes of the outages because the equipment is owned by the federal government. Bradbury says the backup radar system in Nashua, New Hampshire ensures safety during outages.

The airport’s Noise Advisory Committee plans to meet on Oct. 26.

