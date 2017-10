Democrat Ralph Northam is holding onto a lead over Republican Ed Gillespie in the Virginia governor’s race.

Mr. Northam is outperfoming Mr. Gillespie by 48 percent to 44 percent margin among likely voters in a new poll from Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University, though the survey carries a margin of error of plus/minus 4.2 percent.

Libertarian Cliff Hyra received 3 percent, while 5 percent of likely voters are still up for grabs.