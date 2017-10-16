The Washington Redskins will sign kicker Nick Rose after placing Dustin Hopkins (hip) on injured reserve, according to multiple reports.

An undrafted rookie from the University of Texas, Rose, 23, has never kicked in a regular season NFL game. Rose hit 71.1 percent of his field goals in college and 95 percent of his extra point attempts.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden revealed Monday that Hopkins had an injury to his right hip and the team would bring in other kickers to try out.

The Redskins settled on Rose, but also tried out Mike Nugent, Andrew Franks and Marshall Koehn, per ESPN.