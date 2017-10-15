The weekly NFL power rankings are out, and the Washington Redskins took a jump in most places after their 26-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN rank the Redskins 10th, up three spots from last week. ESPN writes:

This upcoming stretch for the Redskins is pretty brutal. They’ll travel to Philadelphia, then host the Cowboys, then travel to Seattle, then host the Vikings and then travel to New Orleans. Four of those five teams are currently above .500, and the Cowboys went 13-3 last year.

On NFL.com, the Redskinsjumped two spots to No. 7, noting:

With the win, Jay Gruden’s squad sits nicely in the NFC East at 3-2, with one of its losses coming against the Chiefs, an AFC team. Those are the least damaging, as interconference losses play no special role in tiebreakers. Of course, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Washington is a decent team, but it can ill-afford costly turnovers like the ones made Sunday.”

Here’s how other websites rank the Redskins:

CBS Sports: 6 (up two spots from eight).

Bleacher Report: 6 (up four spots from 10).

Sports Illustrated: 8 (up two spots from 10).

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Redskins‘ Sunday opponent, generally rank second.