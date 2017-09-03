Senate negotiators announced Tuesday they’ve reached a bipartisan deal to fund critical Obamacare payments in exchange for greater state control over the insurance markets, shifting the focus to vote-gathering efforts for the long-awaited plan.

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said the agreement he struck with Sen. Patty Murray, Washington Democrat, would fund contested “cost-sharing” reimbursements for insurers for two years and make changes designed to make plans more affordable.

Though details were still trickling out, lawmakers said the flexibility portion would fine-tune Obamacare’s existing waiver system so states can alter some of Obamacare’s rules — and do it faster — but without chipping away at the slate of benefits that insurers must cover.

Democrats wanted to preserve those requirements as they pressured Congress to fund the cost-sharing payments, saying insurers were forced to increase premiums after President Trump decided last week he could no longer legally make the payments on his own.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer praised the emerging bill as a win for bipartisanship.

“I hope the House will take it up and the president would sign it,” Mr. Schumer said.

Ms. Murray said negotiators were ironing out a few wrinkles but would announce details of the pact “very soon.”

That includes ways to make sure insurers, some of which raised their rates to make up for the loss of cost-sharing payments, are not effectively paid twice.

Negotiators are trying to gather cosponsors so they can present the package to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Mr. Schumer for floor consideration.

Vote-gathering may be tough, since conservatives in the Senate’s 52-seat GOP majority don’t want to be viewed as supporting Obamacare, though Mr. Alexander said Mr. Trump supported his efforts.

“He said he doesn’t want people to be hurt during these next two years by the possibility of rising premiums, or by not being able to buy insurance,” Mr. Alexander said.

The cost-sharing payments, in particular, became a critical flashpoint in the health care debate after Mr. Trump last week pulled the plug on money that reimburses insurers for picking up low-income customers’ costs.

Pennsylvania on Monday said premiums in its individual market would increase by an average of 30 percent, instead of 7.6 percent as originally projected, because the payments won’t be made, fueling Democratic claims of “sabotage” against the White House.

Mr. Trump, who hours earlier called Obamacare a “disgrace” on its “last legs,” characterized Tuesday’s deal as a short-term solution to resolve Obamacare’s near-term problems and avoid a “dangerous” period without a fix.

“Yes we have been involved, this is a short-term deal,” Mr. Trump said of the talks.

He said he still believes the best solution is an earlier GOP proposal to send “massive” block grants to states.

“I think we have the votes,” Mr. Trump said at a news conference. “We are very close.”

Mr. Trump has pivoted to tax reform but wants to revisit Obamacare repeal in March or April. In the meantime, he’s begun chipping away at the law on his own.

Earlier this month, he vastly expanded the universe of employer who can duck Obamacare’s birth-control mandate.

He then ordered agencies to explore ways to let trade groups and workers in similar lines of work band together to buy “association plans” across state lines that do not have to comport with Obamacare’s coverage requirements. Critics said the move could siphon healthy customers out the markets.

Hours later, the White House said Mr. Trump was canceling the cost-sharing payments, sending shockwaves through insurance markets.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll said a far greater share of Americans want Congress to stabilize the Obamacare markets instead of continuing its pursuit of repeal — 66 percent to 29 percent.

Six in 10 wanted Congress to guarantee the cost-sharing payments, emboldening Democratic negotiators who said Mr. Trump would pay a political price for failing to fund them.