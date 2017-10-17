Senate Republicans’ 2018 budget plan survived an initial test vote on Tuesday, setting the stage for what could be a marathon vote series later in the week amid a debate between fiscal hawks and defense hawks in the party.

The Senate voted 50-47 to open debate on the bill, setting up the process for potential passage later in the week.

Budget resolutions are often symbolic documents, but the 2018 budget has particular significance because Republicans plan to include a fast-track tool that would allow them to avert a potential filibuster of their planned tax overhaul.

“After a lost decade of missed economic opportunities, America’s middle class deserves an economy that reaches for its full potential again — and tax reform is the single most important thing we can do today to get there,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Still, passing a budget has been no easy task for either the Senate or the House, which recently advanced its own blueprint after months of haggling over spending levels.

Senate Republicans hold an effective 52-48 majority, and their narrow margin for passage got even slimmer this week due to the absence of Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi, who is recovering at home from a urinary tract infection.

GOP Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, who is out of town for a funeral, and Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who is on trial for corruption charges, also did not vote.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky also indicated his “yes” vote for the final budget plan is anything but guaranteed.

Mr. Paul on Tuesday accused Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina of “torpedoing” the broader budget plan by insisting that it bust through mandatory spending caps set by the 2011 Budget Control Act.

“I have told the White House and GOP leaders that if they simply stick to their own caps, the rest of the Budget is fine and I’ll vote yes,” Mr. Paul said on Twitter.

“It is a simple, but important, change they could easily make. The ball is in their court,” Mr. Paul said.

Mr. McCain, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, and other defense hawks have insisted on higher spending levels for defense than what’s been outlined in the Senate plan.

“First priority is defend the nation,” Mr. McCain told reporters Tuesday. “We now have more men and women who are dying because of lack of readiness, lack of training, [and] lack of ability to defend the nation as we are in combat.”

“I don’t think that defending the nation should be dependent on [the] deficit,” he said. “I think it’s our first priority.”

President Trump had earlier previewed the budget’s “tough” path to passage during an interview with Fox News Radio.

“We don’t know what John McCain’s going to do. We have a couple of others that maybe could disappoint us, but maybe they won’t,” Mr. Trump said.

The president said there’s no support from Democrats and that “all they want to do is obstruct.”

“So we have 48 votes against us. So we literally can’t lose more than two votes, which is a pretty tough situation,” he said.

Mr. Trump also said he has had a “great relationship” with Mr. Paul and predicted he’d come around in the end.

“I hope John McCain’s going to be with us — we just don’t know yet,” the president said.

Democrats, meanwhile, have characterized the GOP’s budget plan and its planned tax overhaul as giveaways to the rich at the expense of the poor and the middle class.

“The Republicans are now pushing one of the most destructive and unfair budget and tax proposals in the modern history of the United States,” said Sen. Bernard Sanders, a Vermont independent who serves as ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee.