President Trump told a conservative audience Tuesday night that his tax-reform plan is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalize America.

“This is our chance to truly make a difference,” Mr. Trump said at the Heritage Foundation’s president’s club meeting in Washington. “We have it in our power to build this future together.”

He called tax relief “a proven idea” to spur economic growth, citing tax cuts by presidents such as Ronald Reagan that led to more jobs and greater earnings and wages.

“You will see things happen like have never happened before,” Mr. Trump said. “We will have employment, we will have jobs… and we certainly won’t have companies leaving our country. Our tax plan will ensure that companies stay in America, grow in America and hire in America.”

Noting that Congress has a chance to complete the tax reform plan by the end of the year, Mr. Trump said, “Let’s give our country the best Christmas present of all — massive tax relief.”

Saying that the plan to cut corporate taxes would result in the lowest rates for small businesses in 80 years, the president said to laughter, “It makes me want to immediately go back into business.”

He urged Heritage members to pressure Congress to pass the tax plan and get it to his desk for his signature by year’s end.