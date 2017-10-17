President Trump on Tuesday said he wants Americans to be comfortable wishing each other “Merry Christmas” during the December holiday, setting a standard for yet another hot-button issue.

After saying the country could see a major present at the end of the year in the form of a tax code overhaul Republicans are trying to pass, Mr. Trump said voters will be eager to celebrate the season.

“You’re going to be saying Merry Christmas again,” Mr. Trump said,

He then went on to complain about stores decked out for the holidays with Christmas-themed decorations — but that don’t say Merry Christmas.

“I want them to say Merry Christmas everybody, Happy New Year, Happy Holidays, but I want Merry Christmas,” he said.