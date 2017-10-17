President Trump said Tuesday he’s working on a short-term deal with Democrats in Congress on a short-term solution to resolve the Obamacare crisis and avoid a “dangerous” period without a fix.

“Yes we have been involved, this is a short-term deal,” Mr. Trump said of the talks between Sen. Lamar Alexander, Tennessee Republican, and Sen. Patty Murray, Washington Democrat.

He said Obamacare “is everything but dead” and that he still believes the best solution permanently is an earlier GOP proposal to send “massive” block grants to states.

“I think we have the votes,” Mr. Trump said at a news conference. “We are very close.”