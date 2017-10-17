Over half of Americans oppose President Trump’s tax proposals, according to a new CNN poll.

Fifty-two percent of Americans oppose the plan, while 34 percent support it with division largely across partisan lines. Eighty-one percent of Democrats oppose the plan along with 50 percent of independents, while 70 percent of Republicans support it. Another 14 percent say they don’t have an opinion yet.

On taxes overall, 37 percent say they think their family would be “about the same” if the tax proposal passes, while 31 percent say they’d be “worse off” and another 24 percent say they’d be “better off.” The split is similar on how people think their taxes would change with 31 percent saying they’d “remain about the same.” Another 38 percent say they’d be larger, and just 22 percent believe their taxes would get smaller.

The poll was conducted via landline and cell phone from Oct. 12-15 among 1,010 respondents with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent. SSRS, an independent research company, conducted the poll for CNN.