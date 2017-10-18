Club for Growth launched their first television ads urging lawmakers to pass tax reform.

The conservative group released two ads, both set to run on television and digital platforms, in the St. Louis area targeting Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. This initial $600,000 buy is part of the group’s first phase to push tax reform, and will run on both broadcast and cable stations in the area.

“Creating jobs in a small business is a pretty neat trick, but our tax code makes it a struggle,” the narrator says in one of the ads while a video of a dog on a surfboard plays. “Senator McCaskill opposes the Trump tax cuts. Call her and tell her it’s time to get on board and cut taxes for small businesses.”

The other ad has a similar message that targets small businesses. The ads both urge people to call Ms. McCaskill’s office to have her support the tax reform bill.

Other conservative groups have also pitched tax reform plan ads that target Democrats in states that President Trump won such as Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin, with the hopes that political pressure will force them to support the bill.