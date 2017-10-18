President Trump looked for Democratic buy-in for tax reform Wednesday at a meeting with bipartisan members of the Senate’s tax-writing committee, three Republican senators said after the meeting.

But they didn’t have any Democrats with them when they addressed reporters outside the White House.

“It was enormously productive. The president made clear his preference for a bipartisan bill,” said Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, Texas Republican and member of the Senate Finance Committee.

Mr. Trump met with members of the Senate Finance Committee for about 45 minutes.

The three senators said there was broad bipartisan agreement about the need to deliver tax relief to the middle class and to grow the economy. But they could only offer “hope” that Democrats would back the bill in the narrowly divided Senate.

The senators did not answer any questions after making a statement.

The tax reform package, details of which are yet to be finalized, would slash rates for individuals and corporations and simplify the tax code to just one page for most filers.

Mr. Cornyn was joined by fellow Republicans Sens. John Thune of South Dakota and Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania.

“Many of our Democratic colleagues appear willing to work with us,” Mr. Toomey said. “I share the hope that my colleagues have mentioned that we can do this in a bipartisan way so it will be durable and very broadly supported.”