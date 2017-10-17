President Trump accused former FBI Director James B. Comey of lying to protect Hillary Clinton in a series of tweets on Wednesday after the agency released new documents on the investigation.

“Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many..” he tweeted, and then continued, “…people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn’t do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept?”

Mr. Trump was presumably commenting on a FBI document release on Monday that showed Mr. Comey began drafting a letter exonerating Mrs. Clinton prior to the conclusion of the investigation, and before even speaking to her about the matter.

“As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her!” the president tweeted.

The Democratic presidential nominee was under investigation last year for her use of a private email and server in conducting official business while she was secretary of state.

It’s unclear whether Mr. Trump was calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the matter now when referencing the Justice Department, or if he was referring to the Obama-era department in his tweet.Mr. Sessions was not attorney general during Mr. Comey’s investigation into Mrs. Clinton, but the president has criticized him in the past calling him “weak” and expressing anger that he has not investigated certain matters, like White House leaks, more aggressively.

Aides alluded to Mr. Comey’s emails about the Clinton case while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but the content was first reported by Newsweek.

Mr. Comey was fired in May, sparking the Senate’s inquiry into his tenure at the agency and the various reasons Mr. Trump may have fired him.

During their investigation, the Judiciary Committee discovered that Mr. Comey seemingly made conclusions about Mrs. Clinton’s case prior to completing the investigation.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, told Fox News Tuesday that Mr. Comey should testify before the Senate again in light of this new information.