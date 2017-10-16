Hillary Clinton on Wednesday chastised U.S. policy against North Korea, calling the rising threats of war “cavalier.”

“There is no need for us to be bellicose and aggressive,” Mrs. Clinton said at a forum in South Korea, Reuters reported.

Although she declined to directly name President Trump, she did say that threats on Twitter were more beneficial to Kim Jong-un than to the U.S.

“Picking fights with Kim Jong-un puts a smile on his face,” she said.

Mr. Trump has taken to the social media platform to call out the North Korean leader, referring to him as “little rocket man.” He has also said that the U.S. is ready for war if North Korea’s threats continue.

The regime has tested several missiles this year, and marked its sixth nuclear test since 2006.