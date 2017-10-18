BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho legislative panel charged with reviewing possible campaign finance reforms has rejected a proposal to lift the state’s campaign contribution limits.

The bipartisan committee agreed Wednesday that Idaho’s modest contribution limits to candidates and political action committees should remain in place.

Idaho currently limits contributions to statewide candidates at $5,000 per election and limits contributions to legislative candidates at $1,000 per election.

Yet legislative staffers warned lawmakers that contribution limits across the country are being struck down in courts because they are seen as an expression of free speech and removing then restrictions now could prevent Idaho from facing a future lawsuit.

The panel did agree the state’s campaign reporting system should be more robust and should require candidates to report their campaign activity more frequently.