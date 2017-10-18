Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday he has not been interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of the ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee pressed Mr. Sessions about his contact with the special counsel’s office, also asking whether he had been contacted for any interview.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said he had information indicating Mr. Mueller’s office had reached out to request an interview and asked Mr. Sessions to confirm.

Mr. Sessions initially said he was “not aware” of any request for an interview. But as the questioning continued, he was handed a note by staff and said he has not been asked for an interview at this point.

“Maybe you better check your source,” Mr. Sessions said.

Asked about his thoughts on the special counsel, the attorney general said he wants the investigation to be completed professionally.

“I think [Mueller] will produce the work in whatever way he thinks is correct and history will judge,” he said.

The attorney general also sparred Wednesday with lawmakers over prior statements he made denying contact with Russian officials.

The attorney general’s answers on Russian contact has been a point of contention for Democratic lawmakers who accused him of not initially being forthcoming.

Mr. Sessions was involved early on as a surrogate in the Trump campaign, and since being sworn in has recused himself from matters related to the election.

In his Senate confirmation hearing, Mr. Sessions told lawmakers he “did not have communications with the Russians” but has since admitted to meeting with the Russian ambassador during that time.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vermont Democrat, pressed Mr. Sessions on whether he spoke with Russian officials about interference in the election or any policy or election matters during the 2016 campaign.

“I don’t think there was any discussion about the details of the campaign other than it could have been that in that meeting, in my office, some comment made about what Mr. Trump’s positions were,” Mr. Sessions said.

But in a back and forth exchange with Sen. Al Franken, Minnesota Democrat, the attorney general grew frustrated at the accusations that the conversations he had “were improper.”

“I conducted no improper discussions with Russians at any time regarding a campaign or any other item facing this country,” he said.