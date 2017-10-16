Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, ESPN reported.

On Monday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden announced Allen had a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot and would miss three to four weeks. Allen suffered the injury Sunday during the Redskins’ 26-24 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

With Allen done for the year, that’s a huge loss for the Redskins’ defensive line. Washington selected Allen, a rookie out of Alabama, with the 17th pick in the draft, and he had a large impact in five games.

While he only had one sack, Allen played like a veteran, helping to generate a good interior rush, which allowed outside rushers to hit the quarterback, Gruden said. Through five games, the Redskins’ defensive line looked much better than last year.

Gruden said Redskins defensive lineman Anthony Lanier would take Allen’s place on game days. Washington rotates their defensive line to keep bodies fresh and present offenses with different looks.