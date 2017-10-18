TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas legislators expect to consider proposals next year to make it easier for people wrongly convicted of major crimes to win compensation from the state.

Lawmakers in both parties said they expect a debate following the release last week of 41-year-old Lamonte McIntyre in Wyandotte County.

McIntyre spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he always said he never committed. His release came on the second day of a court hearing re-examining his convictions.

The Innocence Project says Kansas is one of 18 states without a compensation law.

A Kansas Senate committee had a hearing earlier this year on a proposal to allow people to file lawsuits to collect $80,000 for every year they were wrongly imprisoned. But it took no action and called for a study.